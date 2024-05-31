5.50 lakh stranded as Sylhet flood situation worsens, 7 upazilas submerged

The flood situation in Sylhet has worsened with the overflow of two more upazilas, Beanibazar and Golapganj, bringing the total to seven upazilas now submerged.

Approximately 5,50,000 people are currently stranded due to the flooding, Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russel Hasan said.

Since yesterday (30 May) night, river water has begun to overflow into the city, resulting in floods in several riverbank areas.

With the sun making an appearance, continuous rain has stopped in Sylhet from today (31 May) morning. However, rainfall continues upstream in India's Meghalaya.

Shah Md Sajib, assistant meteorologist at the Sylhet meteorological office, reported that Cherrapunji received 193 millimetres of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Previously, continuous rain and flash floods had already submerged five border upazilas - Jaintiapur, Gowainghat, Kanaighat, Companiganj, and Zakiganj by Wednesday (29 May) night. Beanibazar and Golapganj upazilas were submerged by Thursday (30 May) night.

The district administration has set up 547 shelters in the flood-affected areas. By Friday (31 May) morning, 4,802 people had taken refuge in 349 shelters across the seven affected upazilas.

According to the Water Development Board's Sylhet office, at 9am on Friday (31 May), the Surma River at the Kanaighat point was flowing 97 centimetres above the danger level.

At the Sylhet point, the water was flowing 0.30 centimetres below the danger level, while at Zakiganj and Beanibazar, the Kushiyara River was flowing above the danger level - 207 centimetres above at the Amalshid point and 15 centimetres above at the Sheora point.

Dipak Ranjan Das, executive engineer of the Water Development Board in Sylhet, said this has resulted in flash floods. If the upstream rainfall stops, the flash floods will cease, and the situation will improve.

Jaintiapur upazila has been the most affected, with 75% of its area submerged.

"My home had flooded before, but I had never seen the water rise so quickly. I could not bring any belongings, and all my furniture and other things are now damaged by the water," said Hawa Bibi, an elderly woman from Fatehpur in Jaintiapur, who has taken shelter in a local primary school.

Liaqat Ali, the newly elected chairman of Jaintiapur upazila parishad said, "All areas except the hilly regions have been flooded, with some houses submerged up to their roofs. Although rice has been allocated for the flood victims, many do not have any dry places left to cook. While people have been rescued, domestic animals have not been saved, potentially leading to significant livestock losses."

According to the district commissioner's office, 1,000 sacks of dry food, 75 metric tons of rice, and Tk300,000 in cash have been allocated for the flood-affected areas. A letter has been sent to the ministry for further allocations. Additionally, medical teams have been formed at the union level to provide healthcare to the flood victims.

The city corporation held an emergency meeting yesterday (30 May) evening due to the flood situation caused by continuous rain and onrush of water from upstream. Several wards were identified as vulnerable, and steps were taken to prepare shelters through the ward councillors.

Dry food, clean water, and primary medical supplies began to be delivered to the shelters from today.

Boats were arranged for rescue operations, and steps were taken to prevent power stations and substations in low-lying areas from being submerged. A 24-hour control room was also established for emergency services, and in case of a severe situation, cooked meals will be provided.

To ensure public safety, the Sylhet City Corporation cancelled the leave of all employees in the electricity, water, health, and waste management departments.

Initially, 3 tonnes of flattened rice, 3 tonnes of puffed rice, jaggery, drinking water, water purification tablets, and oral rehydration salts were purchased.

Chief engineer of Sylhet city corporation, Noor Azizur Rahman said, "Water levels in the river have risen due to upstream water. Instead of draining into the river, the city's drainage water is being pushed back, causing the low-lying areas to flood. All preparations to handle the flood situation have been completed."

Mubarak Hossain, additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet, informed that control rooms have been set up at both the upazila and district levels to assist flood victims. Medical teams are being formed in each union, and flood-affected people are being brought to shelters. Relief will be distributed to everyone as quickly as possible.