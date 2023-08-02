55-year-old convicted prisoner dies at DMCH

Bangladesh

UNB
02 August, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 12:35 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A 55-year-old prisoner, convicted in a drug case, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital early today (2 August).

The deceased was identified as Shamsul Haque of Damuddya in Shariatpur upazila.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital's police outpost, said Shamsul fell ill at Dhaka Central Jail and prison guard Mahbubur and others took him to DMCH on Tuesday night.

Shamsul breathed his last around 2:20am. The body has been kept at the morgue of the hospital.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in a drug case. He was serving his sentence in Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

