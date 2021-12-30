54 police officials sued in Habiganj for obstructing BNP meeting

A case has been filed against 54 police members, including the superintendent of police, in Habiganj district for obstructing a BNP meeting.

BNP District Convening Committee member Md Shamsul Haque filed the case with Habiganj Senior Judicial Magistrate court on Thursday.

Md Shamsul Haque is also a lawyer hailing from Lakhai upazila of the district.

The 54 accused in the case include Superintendent of Habiganj police SM Murad Ali, Sadar police station OC Md Mashuk Ali, OC (investigation) Dous Mohammad, and Detective Branch of police's OC Al Amin.

On 22 December, police obstructed a meeting arranged by BNP as a part of its central programme and fired shotgun bullets, tear shells and charged them with bayonets.

Many party members and workers were reportedly injured during the incident.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Sultan Uddin Pradhan did not give any order in the case yet.