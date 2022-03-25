54 army, navy officers get honorary commission 

A total of 54 armed forces personnel, including 47 from Bangladesh Army and seven from Bangladesh Navy, were granted honorary commission and promotion on the occasion of the Independence Day.

Of them, 16 honorary lieutenants of the army were promoted to the rank of honorary captain, while 31 master warrant officers of the army were commissioned to the rank of honorary lieutenant, an ISPR press release read on Friday.

The honorary promotions and honorary commissions will be effective from Saturday (26 March).

The navy personnel, who got promoted, are Mohammad Sazzad Imam, Mohamad Shahidur Rahman, Mohammad Hossain Ali Mandol, Mohammad Kabir Hossain Bhuiyan, Ashok Kumar Dutta, Sheikh Yunus Ali and Mohammad Ismail.

Honorary lieutenants from the army are Md Anisur Rahman, Md Abul Kashem Bhuiyan, Md Khairul Amin, Md Nazrul Islam, Md Abdul Karim, Md Abdul Maleque, Md Wahiduzzaman Fakir, Md Rafiqul Islam Akand, Md Ismail Bhuiyan, Mohamamad Faruque Hossain Howlader, Md Emdad Hossain Khan, Md Humayun Kabir Khan, Md Sazzad Hossain, Md Hasibur Rahman, Md Mizanur Rahman and Md Abul Kalam Azad.