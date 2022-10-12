53rd capacity building programme of Bangladesh civil officials starts in India 

TBS Report 
12 October, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 09:37 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 53rd Capacity Building programme in the Field Administration for Civil Servants of Bangladesh was inaugurated at National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) in India on Tuesday.

Marking the occasion, The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions of India, said, "Prior to 2019, fifteen hundred civil servants of Bangladesh were trained at NCGG. 

"After the completion of phase–I, capacity building of another 1,800 civil servants of Bangladesh is taken up, which is planned to be completed by 2025." 

This is the only institute in the neighbouring country to have trained 1,727 field–level officers of Bangladesh Civil Service such as assistant commissioner, UNOs/SDMs and additional deputy commissioners, reports Indian financial daily Mint.

The programme was launched a decade ago and many of the trainee officers have reached levels of additional secretary and secretary in the Bangladesh government resulting in synergy in governance between the two countries.

"The National Centre for Good Governance was set up in 2014 by the government of India as an apex institution in the country. It focuses on good governance, policy reforms, training and capacity building, and to also work as a think tank. It has taken up capacity building of civil servants of several foreign countries in partnership with MEA. 

"It has imparted training to civil servants of 15 countries such as Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar and Cambodia," the Indian ministry added.

Bangladesh / India / Bangladesh-India / training

