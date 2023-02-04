5.3% rise in road accidents but deaths drop by 4.6% YoY in January: Report

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 12:52 pm

585 killed, 899 injured in road accidents last month

File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Road accidents across Bangladesh saw a rise of 5.3% year-on-year (YoY) in January 2023, reports Jatri Kalyan Samity (JKS).

Meanwhile, fatalities dropped by 4.6%. But the number of people who were injured in road accidents increased by 10.04% when compared to the data of January last year.

At least 585 people have been killed in 593 road accidents that occured across the country in the first month of the new year. The accidents also left 899 people injured.

JKS published the report after analysing the reports published in the national and local dailies and online media on Saturday (4 February).  

During the same period, some 46 people were killed and 78 were injured in 44 accidents on the railways. 

At least 11 people were killed and one was injured and six others were reported missing in 13 accidents on the waterways.

A total of 642 people were killed and 978 were injured in 650 road, rail and water accidents in the country last month.

The report said that 29.51% of these accidents occurred on national highways, 38.61% on regional highways and 24.45% on feeder roads.

Besides, 5.22% of the total accidents occurred in the Dhaka metropolis, 1.18% in Chattogram Metropolis, and 1.01% at railway crossings.

The highest number of accidents in a single day occurred on 17 January when 20 people were killed and 31 injured in 35 road accidents.

The least road accidents occurred on 2 January. On that day, 10 people were killed and 21 injured in 12 road accidents.

The highest single-day death toll in road accidents occurred on 11 January when 30 people died and 17 were injured in 26 road accidents.

