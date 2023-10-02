5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 October, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 07:31 pm

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 October, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 07:31 pm
5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was felt in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

The earthquake happened around 6:45pm today (2 October).

In addition to Bangladesh, the jolt was also felt in India, Nepal, Bhutan and China, according to the Android Earthquake Alerts System.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 3 km from Resubelpara in India's Meghalaya.

However, the USGS reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.4 and the epicentre was in 24 km from Goalpara in India's Assam.

The country experienced three earthquakes in September, with one occurring on 17 September. This earthquake was felt across various regions, including Dhaka, and registered a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was located in Tangail, approximately 59 km northwest of Dhaka.

Experts say Dhaka has gone 130 years without a major quake. 

Bangladesh has some major fault lines, including the Dauki fault, Madhupur fault and the tectonic plate boundaries.

In an interview with media outlet The Dhaka Tribune in February this year, Dr Mehedi Ahmed Ansary, a professor at the department of civil engineering of Buet who specialises in geotechnical and earthquake engineering, said, "Most of the constructions in Dhaka city do not comply with the building code. As a result, the whole of Dhaka city will be at risk if there is a major earthquake."

He estimated that 300,000 people may die if a magnitude 7 earthquake struck Dhaka.

