5,203 child abuse cases reported in 4 years: ASK

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 10:30 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected
  • Child abuse has claimed the lives of 2,150 children in the last four years
  • The report reveals the distressing reality of child rape victims, with 2,645 girls and 251 boys enduring this heinous crime
  • Some 27 girls took their own lives after enduring child rape trauma, while 34 others committed suicide due to relentless bullying
  • The year 2023 witnessed 971 reported child abuse cases, resulting in the tragic loss of 449 young lives
  • Ain o Salish Kendra has called for urgent action to address the crisis, including the establishment of a separate directorate for children

A recent study conducted by the Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) has brought to light a distressing surge in child abuse cases in various parts of the country.

The report, released yesterday during a dialogue with journalists at the National Press Club, unveiled shocking statistics, indicating that 5,203 children have fallen victim to abuse over the past four years, with 2,150 of them reported dead.

The study further disclosed that during this period, 2,645 girls were reported as rape victims. Of them, 109 girls were not only raped but tragically lost their lives, and an additional 27 female children took their own lives after experiencing the trauma of child rape. 

Meanwhile, 34 individuals committed suicide after being harassed by bullies.

Faruq Faisel, executive director of Ain o Salish Kendra, delivered the opening remarks during the dialogue on the Child Rights Advocacy Coalition in Bangladesh, emphasising the urgent need for collective action to address the escalating crisis of child abuse.

Tamanna Hoq Riti, coordinator of Ain o Salish Kendra, presented the findings, highlighting that the organisation compiled data from reports published between 2020 and 25 November 2023, in various newspapers and research from their own sources.

The presentation further detailed the child rights situation from the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic until now. This year alone saw 971 reported cases of child abuse, with 449 resulting in the tragic loss of young lives. Disturbingly, 392 girls and 69 boys were reported as victims of child rape.

Child Abuse / Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK)

