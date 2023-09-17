52 supernumerary posts created for police high-ups

The government has established 52 supernumerary positions within the organisational framework of Bangladesh Police.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification to this effect on 14 September.

A supernumerary post is usually created for a limited period to accommodate a government employee with retrospective effect when no regular post is available.

A total of 52 high ranking police officials, including two Additional Inspector Generals of Police and 50 Deputy Inspector Generals of Police, have been promoted to these newly created roles.

According to the home ministry, the supernumerary officials will be tasked with streamlining a fair promotion system.

"The police force currently needs at least 150 such posts, but the government has approved only 52," an official at the Police Headquarters told The Business Standard.