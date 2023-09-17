52 more supernumerary posts created for police high-ups

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 10:45 pm

52 more supernumerary posts created for police high-ups

According to the home ministry, the supernumerary officials will be tasked with streamlining a fair promotion system.

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 10:45 pm
52 more supernumerary posts created for police high-ups

The government has established 52 more supernumerary positions within the organisational framework of Bangladesh Police. 

Of the posts created, two will be for additional inspector generals (additional IG) and 50 for deputy inspector generals (DIG), according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration today (17 September).

As per the order, clearance from the Finance Division is required, and the duration for these "supernumerary posts" (officials who maintain the same job and execute the same tasks following their promotion) is one year from the date of formation.

The supernumerary officials will be tasked with streamlining a fair promotion system, according to the Home Ministry.

Earlier, on 7 September, the government approved promotions for 290 top police officials by creating such temporary "supernumerary posts".

According to the Ministry of Public Administration circular, 140 posts were allotted for additional DIG and 150 for superintendents of police (SP).

Sources said the ministry's decision was made in response to a request from the Police Headquarters (PHQ) to create these "supernumerary posts" in order to promote around 529 top police personnel.

The remaining officials would be promoted gradually, said a PHQ official, requesting anonymity.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal earlier explained to the media that these posts were created under "special arrangements" to address the pending-promotion issue in the police administration. 

He said if the supernumerary posts are not created, officials would not get promotions until 2030.

A lack of promotion opportunities is frustrating officials, said PHQ officials. 

A BCS cadre officer, who joins the service as an assistant SP, is supposed to be promoted to SP after 10 years in service.

The SP post is fifth in the hierarchy of BCS cadre service. The 28th batch of officers were appointed to the police force in 2010.

According to the PHQ database, 150 officers of the 28th BCS cadre batch are waiting to be promoted to SPs from additional SPs. Thirty-five officials from the 29th BCS, who joined the force in 2011, are also awaiting this elevation.

But only 77 SP posts will be vacant by 2030 as officers from the ranks of SP to additional IGP are scheduled to go into pre-retirement (PRL) leave by that time.

In the seven years, 233 officers, including 81 additional DIGs, 57 DIGs, and 18 additional IGs, will go into PRL. 
 

Supernumerary police officials / Bangladesh police

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

