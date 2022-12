A moderate earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Dhaka and other parts of the country this morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the earthquake was in the Bay of Bengal.

Photo: Screenshot taken from the USGS website.

The jolts were felt in Chattogram, Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh at around 9am on Monday (5 December).

No injury or casualty was reported.