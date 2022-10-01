517 killed in accidents in September: Report

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 07:57 pm

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 07:57 pm
During the month of September, 517 people lost their lives in 3,595 accidents across Bangladesh, according to a report by Save the Road.

Another 3,280 were injured in those accidents, said a press release Saturday (1 October).

The data was compiled based on 25 national dailies, various news agencies and portals as well as reports prepared with information collected from Save the Road volunteers across the country.

"Due to the negligence of the police and administration, road accidents are constantly happening and the number of marine accidents has also increased," said Save the Road Secretary General Shanta Farzana.

According to the report, 509 were injured and 46 were killed in 675 motorcycle accidents, 893 injured and 67 killed in 903 bus accidents, and 909 injured and 275 killed in 1011 car accidents.

Additionally, 969 were injured and 109 were killed in 1,006 accidents involving pickups, CNG and other medium and small vehicles.

