515 out of 986 killed in police attacks during mass uprising: Study

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 10:45 pm

Police can not do whatever they want while showing flagrant disregard for the constitutional rights of the citizens. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Police can not do whatever they want while showing flagrant disregard for the constitutional rights of the citizens. Photo: Rajib Dhar

At least 986 people were killed during the July- August uprising, with a staggering 78% (515 individuals) succumbing to police violence, according to a study report released by the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) today (24 October).

The HRSS study was compiled through analysis of information from various sources, including victim families, national dailies, and its own fact-finding units. 

Analysing the data on the forces or groups involved in the killings, the report revealed that information is available for 660 of the killings during the uprising. Of these, 518 people (78%) were killed in police attacks, 52 by other law enforcement agencies, 52 by Awami League activists, and 38 in mob beatings.

According to the report, Dhaka Division suffered the most casualties with 614 deaths, followed by 104 deaths in Chattogram, 80 in Khulna, 65 in Rajshahi, 44 in Mymensingh, 35 in Rangpur, 23 in Sylhet, and 12 in Barishal.

Identities of 868 victims were confirmed and 118 remain unknown. 

Citing reliable information from media, hospitals, and various sources, the human rights organisation estimated that the death toll could rise to at least 1,200.

The report highlighted the diverse range of victims including students, labourers, journalists, professionals, law enforcement personnel, children, and women. Majority of the victims are from various political affiliations. Among the casualties, there are at least 127 children, 6 journalists, 51 law enforcement personnel, and 13 girls and women.

