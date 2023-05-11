51 Bangladeshis return home from Sudan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 09:36 pm

235 more to return tomorrow

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

A total of 51 Bangladeshi nationals evacuated from Sudan returned home via Jeddah Airport Thursday. 

They arrived in Dhaka at 10:20am on Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG336, reads a press release issued by the national flag carrier.

Besides, around 235 more Bangladeshis will return from Sudan tomorrow at 8:40am, with the support of the government and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), says IOM officials.

Earlier on 8 May, Biman Bangladesh Airlines brought back 136 Bangladeshi nationals from conflict-ridden Sudan via Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. They had taken temporary shelter in Jeddah with the help of the Bangladesh Embassy and Saudi authorities.

The government is operating four chartered flights from Sudan, sponsored by the state, to evacuate 555 Bangladeshi citizens to Jeddah, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Embassy in Sudan evacuated over 700 Bangladeshis from Sudan's capital Khartoum to Port Sudan on Tuesday.

They were taken there by a total of 13 buses in two phases.

Sudan plunged into a civil war last month that has so far claimed the lives of more than 600 people, including civilians, and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Countries around the world are scrambling vessels and aeroplanes to evacuate their citizens from Sudan.

