51 Bangladeshi expats return home from Sudan via Jeddah

A total of 51 Bangladeshi nationals evacuated from Sudan returned home from Jeddah Airport on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight today (Thursday, 11 May).

They arrived in Dhaka from Jeddah at 10:20am via Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG336, reads a press release issued by Biman.

The Bangladeshi nationals from conflict-ridden Sudan took temporary shelter in Jeddah with the help of the Bangladesh Embassy and Saudi authorities.

Earlier on May 8, Biman Bangladesh Airlines brought back 136 Bangladeshi nationals -- escaping Sudan -- from Jeddah.

Meanwhile, another 130 Bangladeshis will return home by Qatar Airlines and 238 by Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Madinah today, according to a press release from the Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Bangladesh is operating four chartered flights from Sudan, at its own cost, to evacuate the remaining Bangladeshi citizens to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Sudan plunged into a civil war last month that has so far claimed the lives of more than 600 people, including civilians, and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Countries around the world are scrambling vessels and airplanes to evacuate their citizens from Sudan.