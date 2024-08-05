A large crowd of around 50,000 people gathered in Jatrabari, where they intercepted military vehicles and demanded military intervention to restore order.

The army personnel have been engaging with the agitated locals, assuring them that a solution has been reached.

As of 1:45pm the situation intensified as police began firing sound grenades and retreated from the Jatrabari intersection.

Approximately 15 military vehicles were present in the area, providing some semblance of control as the police sought refuge inside the Jatrabari police station.

Shortly after, at 1:54pm, eyewitnesses reported heightened tension at the Jatrabari intersection, with police allegedly firing from rooftops.

Several individuals have reportedly been injured by gunfire.