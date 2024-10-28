500 more Rohingya to leave Cox's Bazar camps for Bhasan Char tonight

Another batch of some 500 Rohingyas are ready to leave for Bhasan Char in Noakhali from Ukhiya and Teknaf camps in Cox's Bazar today as part of their relocation process.

Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (ARRRC) Mohammad Shamsud Douza Rohingyas willing to relocate are gathering at Ukhiya Degree College, with an estimated group of 500 to 600 people.

He said buses would transport the Rohingyas from Ukhiya to Bhasan Char any time tonight.

According to the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner's Office, this marks the 24th transfer of Rohingyas to Bhasan Char.

Previously, on 14 February last year, 1,527 Rohingyas were relocated, bringing the total to 32,000 across 22 rounds. The relocation process began on 4 December 2020.

