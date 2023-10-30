500 BNP-Jamaat men sued in Sylhet over unrest during hartal

The Sylhet Metropolitan Police have filed five cases accusing at least 500 BNP-Jamaat leaders in connection with attacks on police, vandalism of cars and road blockade during the hartal on Sunday.

Of those accused, 69 people have been named and at least 470 were identified.

One case was registered in Airport police station, one in Jalalabad police station, one in South Surma police station and two in Kotwali police station, confirmed Sylhet Metropolitan Police sources on Monday (30 October).

Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Ali Mahmood said two cases were filed at Kotwali police station on Sunday night, where 300 unidentified people have been accused.

The OC said police arrested seven BNP-Jamaat activists from different places during the strike. They will be shown arrested in these two cases.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (North) Md Azbahar Ali Sheikh said, "Police filed the cases due to attacks on the police, car vandalism, and road blockades. Eight of the accused have been arrested in the case. Efforts are on to arrest the rest."

During the hartal on Sunday, there were sporadic police chases along with cocktail explosions, car vandalism by picketers in Sylhet.

Five policemen were injured while trying to disperse the picketers. Besides, several cars were vandalised.