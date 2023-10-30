500 BNP-Jamaat men sued in Sylhet over unrest during hartal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 05:16 pm

Related News

500 BNP-Jamaat men sued in Sylhet over unrest during hartal

Of those accused, 69 people have been named and at least 470 were identified.

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 05:16 pm
Police detain BNP activist in Sylhet amid hartal on 29 October 2023. Photo: TBS
Police detain BNP activist in Sylhet amid hartal on 29 October 2023. Photo: TBS

The Sylhet Metropolitan Police have filed five cases accusing at least 500 BNP-Jamaat leaders in connection with attacks on police, vandalism of cars and road blockade during the hartal on Sunday.

Of those accused, 69 people have been named and at least 470 were identified.

For all latest news, follow The Business Standard's Google Channel

One case was registered in Airport police station, one in Jalalabad police station, one in South Surma police station and two in Kotwali police station, confirmed Sylhet Metropolitan Police sources on Monday (30 October).

Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Ali Mahmood said two cases were filed at Kotwali police station on Sunday night, where 300 unidentified people have been accused.

The OC said police arrested seven BNP-Jamaat activists from different places during the strike. They will be shown arrested in these two cases.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (North) Md Azbahar Ali Sheikh said, "Police filed the cases due to attacks on the police, car vandalism, and road blockades. Eight of the accused have been arrested in the case. Efforts are on to arrest the rest."

During the hartal on Sunday, there were sporadic police chases along with cocktail explosions, car vandalism by picketers in Sylhet.

Five policemen were injured while trying to disperse the picketers. Besides, several cars were vandalised.

 

Top News

case / BNP / Awami League (AL) / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

8h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

1d | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

21h | TBS Today
Has world polarization become apparent in the Israel war?

Has world polarization become apparent in the Israel war?

20h | TBS World
Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

1d | Tech Talk
What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

1d | TBS World