500 BNP-Jamaat men sued in Sylhet over clash, vandalism during hartal

The Sylhet Metropolitan Police have filed five cases, accusing at least leaders of 500 BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami in connection with attacks on police, vandalism of vehicles, and road blockade during Sunday's hartal.

Of those accused, 69 people have been named and at least 470 were unnamed.

One case each was filed with the Airport police station, Jalalabad police station, and South Surma police station while two were in Kotwali police station, confirmed Sylhet Metropolitan Police sources on Monday.

Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Ali Mahmood said two cases were filed at the police station on Sunday night, accusing 300 unidentified people.

The OC said, "During the strike, police detained seven BNP-Jamaat activists from different places. They would be shown arrested in these cases."

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (North) Md Azbahar Ali Sheikh said, "Police filed the cases on charges of attacks on the police, vandalism of vehicles, and road blockades. Eight of the accused have been arrested in the case. Efforts are on to arrest the rest."

During Sunday's hartal, there were sporadic police chases along with cocktail explosions, and car vandalism by picketers in Sylhet.

Five policemen were injured while trying to disperse the picketers. Besides, several vehicles were vandalised.