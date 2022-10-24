50 years of friendship: Senator Kennedy's family members due 29 October

Family members of Senator Edward M "Ted" Kennedy, who visited independent Bangladesh in February, 1972, are scheduled to arrive Dhaka on 29 October.

"Yes, they are coming," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told UNB on Monday.

Officials said they will be visiting Bangladesh marking the 50 years of Bangladesh-US relations.

In February, 1972, Senator Ted Kennedy spoke to the students at the University of Dhaka and said, "You know while some governments do not yet recognise you, the people of the world do recognise you, and they recognise all you have accomplished here in the name of freedom from tyranny and oppression. We are brothers in liberty, and no man, no policy, no government can change that fact."

Senator Kennedy planted a banyan tree on Dhaka University's campus as a living tribute to friendship, resilience, and hope, and it stands today.

Senator Ted Kennedy during his 1972 visit to Dhaka also said, "The struggle of the people of Bangladesh evokes the greatest memories of our past."

Bangladesh and the United States have been "strong enduring partners" for the past five decades.

Edward Moore Kennedy Jr., an American lawyer and politician, is among the family members, who will visit Bangladesh.

They are likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during their stay in Dhaka apart from other engagements.

Foreign Minister Momen will host a dinner in honour of Kennedy's family members.