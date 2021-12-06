Moitree Dibosh celebrated in Dhaka

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka celebrated the first India-Bangladesh 'Moitree Dibosh' on 6 December, says a press release.

The day marks the recognition of an independent and sovereign Bangladesh, by India and Bhutan, 50 years ago, 10 days before Bangladesh was actually liberated.



The decision to mark 6 December as 'Moitree Dibosh' was taken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March this year.

According to the press release, both countries celebrated the Moitree Dibosh not only in Delhi and Dhaka, but in 18 other cities worldwide.



In Dhaka, the Indian High Commission hosted a reception and musical evening at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary was the chief guest at the event also attended by cabinet members, members of parliament, chief of the army staff, secretaries, senior government officials, IGP of Police, and leaders of business community, media, academia and civil society. Bangladeshi nationals selected for India's highest civilian honours, in the years 2020 and 2021, were specially invited and felicitated at the event.

The celebrations culminated in a cultural performance by Gaan Bangla. As many as 50 eminent artists, including from India and Bangladesh performed on this occasion. A documentary, Shonali Adhyay, produced by the Bangladesh government to showcase the history of the bilateral relationship from the 1971 Liberation War to the present-day was also screened at the event.

A crowdsourced logo and backdrop for the event, jointly selected by both countries through an open competition, was displayed in Dhaka as well as across the world.