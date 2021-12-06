Hasina, Modi for boosting Bangladesh-India ties

On the occasion of 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have stressed the need for working together to further expand and deepen ties between the two countries.

"This has become increasingly important for both sides," Sheikh Hasina said in a video message aired in a programme in New Delhi on the 'Maitri Diwas' or Friendship Day on Monday.

On the other hand, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I look forward to continuing working with PM Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen our ties."

Modi further said, "Today India and Bangladesh commemorate Maitri Diwas. We jointly recall and celebrate the foundations of our 50 years of friendship."

In her message, Hasina said, "We continue to believe in the importance of our relationship. At the same time, this (50th) anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the foundation of our bilateral relations and the path ahead. It is an occasion also to re-commit ourselves to work towards further strengthening the long standing dynamic partnership between Bangladesh and India."

She recalled that during the state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh on 26-27 March 2021, they agreed on the joint celebrations in 18 selected cities along with Dhaka and New Delhi, and to recognize 6 December as "Maitri Diwas".

The prime minister said, "Bangladesh and India are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of establishment of diplomatic relations. This is a milestone in the journey of our bilateral relations. India recognised Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign state on December 6th, 1971."

Sheikh Hasina said she is confident that together the two countries and two peoples would continue to turn their vision and ideas into realities, for decades to come.

"Our partnership is not confined to the treaties, MoUs, bilateral agreements that provide the formal structures for our working relations. Today, our broad partnership has matured, taking dynamic, comprehensive and strategic shape, and is based on sovereignty, equality, trust and mutual respect," she added.

The relationship between Bangladesh and India is anchored in history, culture, language and shared values of secularism, democracy, and countless other commonalities, she continued.

The Prime Minister said the foundation of Bangladesh-India relations was laid by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Quoting a speech of 1972 of Bangabandhu, she said, "We have a very special relationship with India. The relationship is the friendliest. Friendship of Bangladesh and India is in our hearts. The bonds of friendship will remain firm and long-lasting".

"Today, I fondly recall the generosity of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her government, leaders of other political parties and overall the people of India towards the people of Bangladesh in 1971," she said.

The Prime Minister added that India provided accommodation to 10 million refugees from Bangladesh, gave space for the Mujibnagar government and waged a diplomatic campaign in favour of Bangladesh.