Hasina, Modi for boosting Bangladesh-India ties

50 Years of Freedom

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 06:26 pm

Related News

Hasina, Modi for boosting Bangladesh-India ties

Friendship of Bangladesh and India is in our hearts, says Sheikh Hasina

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 06:26 pm
Hasina, Modi for boosting Bangladesh-India ties

On the occasion of 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have stressed the need for working together to further expand and deepen ties between the two countries. 

"This has become increasingly important for both sides," Sheikh Hasina said in a video message aired in a programme in New Delhi on the 'Maitri Diwas' or Friendship Day on Monday.   

On the other hand, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I look forward to continuing working with PM Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen our ties."

Modi further said, "Today India and Bangladesh commemorate Maitri Diwas. We jointly recall and celebrate the foundations of our 50 years of friendship." 

‘Will continue working with Hasina’, reassures Modi   

In her message, Hasina said, "We continue to believe in the importance of our relationship. At the same time, this (50th) anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the foundation of our bilateral relations and the path ahead. It is an occasion also to re-commit ourselves to work towards further strengthening the long standing dynamic partnership between Bangladesh and India."

She recalled that during the state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh on 26-27 March 2021, they agreed on the joint celebrations in 18 selected cities along with Dhaka and New Delhi, and to recognize 6 December as "Maitri Diwas".

The prime minister said, "Bangladesh and India are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of establishment of diplomatic relations. This is a milestone in the journey of our bilateral relations. India recognised Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign state on December 6th, 1971." 

Sheikh Hasina said she is confident that together the two countries and two peoples would continue to turn their vision and ideas into realities, for decades to come. 

"Our partnership is not confined to the treaties, MoUs, bilateral agreements that provide the formal structures for our working relations. Today, our broad partnership has matured, taking dynamic, comprehensive and strategic shape, and is based on sovereignty, equality, trust and mutual respect," she added. 

The relationship between Bangladesh and India is anchored in history, culture, language and shared values of secularism, democracy, and countless other commonalities, she continued.

PM for further bolstering Bangladesh-India ties thru trade, connectivity

The Prime Minister said the foundation of Bangladesh-India relations was laid by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

Quoting a speech of 1972 of Bangabandhu, she said, "We have a very special relationship with India. The relationship is the friendliest. Friendship of Bangladesh and India is in our hearts. The bonds of friendship will remain firm and long-lasting". 

"Today, I fondly recall the generosity of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her government, leaders of other political parties and overall the people of India towards the people of Bangladesh in 1971," she said.

The Prime Minister added that India provided accommodation to 10 million refugees from Bangladesh, gave space for the Mujibnagar government and waged a diplomatic campaign in favour of Bangladesh.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

6h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

8h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Our furniture industry needs a seat at the table: Hatil MD

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

4h | Videos
Is snoring a sign of bad health?

Is snoring a sign of bad health?

4h | Videos
Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

23h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status