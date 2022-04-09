50 years of Bangladesh-Nepal diplomatic relations celebrated

50 years of Bangladesh-Nepal diplomatic relations celebrated

Nepal was one of the first countries to recognize Bangladesh. Formal diplomatic relations between the two nations were established on 8 April 1972

Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh and Nepal are enjoying excellent bilateral ties based on age-old historical, linguistic, religious, cultural and political linkages, reads an official press release issued by the Bangladesh Embassy in Nepal.

The people of Bangladesh recall with deep gratitude the moral and material support extended by the political leadership and the people of Nepal in the War of Liberation in 1971, it added o Friday.

Nepal was one of the first countries to recognize Bangladesh. Formal diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on 8 April 1972.

The governments of Bangladesh and Nepal have chalked out various programmes to celebrate the day on its 50th anniversary. 

To mark the occasion, the presidents and prime ministers of the two countries exchanged messages of felicitations.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu, in collaboration with the Nepal Council of World Affairs (NCWA), organized an event at a local hotel, where Foreign Affairs Minister of Nepal Dr Narayan Khadka was the chief guest. 

The event was attended by a large number of renowned politicians, members of the diplomatic corps, high officials, heads of think tanks, former Nepalese ambassadors, academicians and media personalities. 

After playing the national anthems of Nepal and Bangladesh, the foreign minister inaugurated the event by lighting the Panas. 

Addressing the programme, Dr Narayan Khadka, highlighted the historic bonds of friendship between Bangladesh and Nepal. 

He recalled his visit to Bangladesh in 2013 to receive the Friends of Bangladesh Liberation War Award conferred to him by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh. 

The minister hoped that Bangladesh and Nepal would be able to contribute to each other's socio-economic developments to further consolidate the warm and friendly relations. 

He wished the people of both countries continued peace, progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, NCWA President Hemanta Kharel, former foreign secretary and former ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Madhu Raman Acharya, and Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury spoke on the occasion.

Pre-recorded statements by the state minister for foreign affairs and the foreign secretary of Bangladesh were screened during the event.

A short video covering historical events from the emergence of Bangladesh as a new country in 1971 under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the journey of Nepal-Bangladesh friendship over the last five decades was also screened.
 

