50 villages in Teknaf submerged due to heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall has submerged at least 50 villages in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, affecting around 8,000 families, according to local representatives.

Tofayel Ahmed, assistant director at the Cox's Bazar Meteorological Office said, "About 63 millimetres of rainfall were recorded in the region within 24 hours from 12pm on Tuesday to 12pm on Wednesday."

Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge at Teknaf Meteorological Office, reported 56 millimetres of rainfall in just six hours.

The affected areas include eight villages in Whykong union, 12 in Hnila union, seven in Teknaf municipality, six in Teknaf Sadar union, seven in Subrang union, and 10 in Baharchara union.

Local representatives reported that around 8,000 families are waterlogged, with concerns that continued rainfall may worsen the situation.

Rashed Mahmud Ali, chairman of Hnila union, said over 4,000 families in 12 villages are trapped by water. Flooded roads have isolated these villages.

Mujibur Rahman, panel mayor of Teknaf municipality said, "People in seven villages are waterlogged. Teknaf College and several other educational institutions are submerged. Roads in wards 7, 8, and 9 are underwater, cutting off communication. Additionally, there have been damages to fish enclosures and salt beds."

Ziaur Rahman, chairman of Teknaf Sadar union, confirmed that six villages were flooded.

Nur Hossain, chairman of Subrang union, said seven villages in Shah Porir Dwip and 10 villages in the union are waterlogged.

Nur Ahmed Anwari, chairman of Whykong union, said, "About 350 families are severely affected by the flood. In Unchiprang, one road is submerged, with water entering homes up to one foot deep".

Amzad Hossain Khokon, chairman of Baharchara union, noted that every ward in his union is experiencing some flooding, with 10 villages most severely affected, leaving 1,000 families in dire conditions.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Adnan Chowdhury said, "Heavy rainfall has left people in some villages waterlogged. We are monitoring the situation and advising those in landslide-prone areas to relocate. Shelters are prepared for those in need."