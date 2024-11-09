50 trucks stranded as ferry services on Rowmari-Chilmari route suspended

Around 50 trucks were seen stranded on both sides of the river today (9 November) due to the suspension. Photo: UNB

Ferry services have been suspended on the Roumari-Chilmari route due to the navigability crisis of the Brahmaputra River in Kurigram.

Around 50 trucks were seen stranded on both sides of the river today (9 November) due to the suspension.

As the water level of the Brahmaputra has decreased, the ferries have been operating with difficulty for the past 10 days, but since Friday, the ferries have completely stopped.

As a result, cargo- and goods-laden trucks are stranded on both sides of the river, waiting to cross. This has caused considerable distress for people.

However, the BIWTA authorities stated that dredging work is ongoing, and river excavation work has started on the Chilmari-Rowmari route of the Brahmaputra River.

Chilmari Ferry Service BIWTC Manager (Commercial) Proful Chouhan said, "For the past 10 days, there has been a navigability issue with the Brahmaputra. Since Friday, ferry operations have been temporarily halted. However, dredging work is ongoing on both sides of the Brahmaputra. I hope ferry services will resume soon."

The water depth in various parts of the Brahmaputra is currently 6 feet. The officer has stated that if the depth is increased to at least 7 feet by dredging, ferry operations will return to normal.

Local resident Mohammad Nur Islam said, "Due to the drop in the river's water level, the ferry service has stopped. But if the dredging work was being carried out properly, we wouldn't have had to face this situation. The government is spending money on dredging, but if the dredging work is only carried out for two to three hours a day, how can a solution be reached?"

Truck driver Saidul Islam said, "I go to Jamalpur every week via the Rowmari terminal. Last night, I arrived and heard that the ferry service had been stopped. I have a truck loaded with stones. I don't know when the ferry service will start again."

