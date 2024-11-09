50 trucks stranded as ferry services on Rowmari-Chilmari route suspended

Bangladesh

UNB
09 November, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 06:14 pm

Related News

50 trucks stranded as ferry services on Rowmari-Chilmari route suspended

The BIWTA authorities stated that dredging work is ongoing and the service will resume soon

UNB
09 November, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 06:14 pm
Around 50 trucks were seen stranded on both sides of the river today (9 November) due to the suspension. Photo: UNB
Around 50 trucks were seen stranded on both sides of the river today (9 November) due to the suspension. Photo: UNB

Ferry services have been suspended on the Roumari-Chilmari route due to the navigability crisis of the Brahmaputra River in Kurigram.

Around 50 trucks were seen stranded on both sides of the river today (9 November) due to the suspension.

As the water level of the Brahmaputra has decreased, the ferries have been operating with difficulty for the past 10 days, but since Friday, the ferries have completely stopped.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As a result, cargo- and goods-laden trucks are stranded on both sides of the river, waiting to cross. This has caused considerable distress for people.

However, the BIWTA authorities stated that dredging work is ongoing, and river excavation work has started on the Chilmari-Rowmari route of the Brahmaputra River.

Chilmari Ferry Service BIWTC Manager (Commercial) Proful Chouhan said, "For the past 10 days, there has been a navigability issue with the Brahmaputra. Since Friday, ferry operations have been temporarily halted. However, dredging work is ongoing on both sides of the Brahmaputra. I hope ferry services will resume soon."

The water depth in various parts of the Brahmaputra is currently 6 feet. The officer has stated that if the depth is increased to at least 7 feet by dredging, ferry operations will return to normal.

Local resident Mohammad Nur Islam said, "Due to the drop in the river's water level, the ferry service has stopped. But if the dredging work was being carried out properly, we wouldn't have had to face this situation. The government is spending money on dredging, but if the dredging work is only carried out for two to three hours a day, how can a solution be reached?"

Truck driver Saidul Islam said, "I go to Jamalpur every week via the Rowmari terminal. Last night, I arrived and heard that the ferry service had been stopped. I have a truck loaded with stones. I don't know when the ferry service will start again."
 

Top News

Ferry service / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

7h | Mode
11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

22h | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

1d | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How many megawatts of electricity are coming to Bangladesh from Nepal?

How many megawatts of electricity are coming to Bangladesh from Nepal?

41m | Videos
No further war possible: Iraq's foreign minister

No further war possible: Iraq's foreign minister

36m | Videos
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Article 370, fist fight breaks out

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Article 370, fist fight breaks out

1h | Videos
Why can't the Awami League hold rallies or meetings in the country?

Why can't the Awami League hold rallies or meetings in the country?

2h | Videos