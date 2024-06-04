50 tonnes mangoes of Satkhira exported to Europe

04 June, 2024
Satkhira mango traders prepare shipments after successful harvest. Photo: UNB
Satkhira mango traders prepare shipments after successful harvest. Photo: UNB

Some 50 tonnes of mango of different varieties was exported to Europe till Monday, authorities said.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), 50 tonnes of mangoes of Himsagar and Gobindobhog varieties are exported in the market of European countries including England, Sweden and Italy.

Later, Lengra and Amrapali varieties will be exported in phases.

This year, the local administration has set a target to export 300 tonnes of mango and training was given to the mango growers in Kalaroa, Sadar and Debhata upazilas.

But this year, the size of mango is not appropriate due to low yield of mango in Satkhira caused by the cyclonic storm Remal and drought, which is feared to achieve the export target this season.

Saiful Islam, deputy director of Satkhira DAE, said this year the mango of Satkhira failed to achieve the standard export quality as spots were found in mangoes. Besides, the size of mango is not up to the mark. As a result, it will be difficult to fulfill the target set by the authorities.

Rafiqul Islam, a mango grower of Bakal area, said he has 25 bighas of land under mango cultivation.

He, however, managed to export four tonnes of Gobindobhog variety and two tonnes of Himsagar variety mango to the European countries.

Besides, the price of the exported mango is better than the previous year as he is selling per maund of mango at Tk3200-3400, which was Tk2400-2500 last year.

Satkhira started to export mango in European countries and the Middle East in 2015.

