50 Students graduate from US embassy’s English Access Microscholarship Program

Fifty students from Dhaka completed US government-funded access programme, strengthening their English language, critical thinking, and leadership skills.

On the occasion, US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Helen LaFave hosted a graduation ceremony on Wednesday for these students of the English Access Microscholarship Program, said a press release.

LaFave praised the 25 young women and 25 young men from local madrasas and public schools for their hard work in completing the two-year course during the pandemic.

The English Access Microscholarship Program, funded by the US Department of State, is a two-year interactive program building a foundation in English language, American culture, critical thinking, and leadership skills for 13-17-year-old students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, and helps them become more competitive for higher education and employment opportunities.

Since it began in 2004, 1,300 Bangladeshi students have successfully completed the programme.

The newly graduating class on Wednesday joined almost 100,000 other access programme alumni in more than 85 countries around the world.

"Before joining this programme, I was very shy and couldn't talk with others in English. But after joining this programme, I don't feel shy anymore and can talk and interact with my friends in English easily," Golam Kabir Raihan, a student of the course expressed his feeling.

"This Access Program gave me confidence and taught me leadership skills," he added.

Ruji Akhter, another student said that besides learning English, she has learned manners, etiquette, voluntary work and is also more confident to do anything in all her good way.

The Language Proficiency Center (LPC) administered the programme.

The LPC Bangladesh was set up in August 1998, initially as a family charity with a mission to provide marginalised professionals and students with an opportunity to develop their communicative English language skills and basic computer skills without charge, with a vision to empower young females and males from marginalized communities to compete and seek a better life.

"This year, we are celebrating 50 years of friendship between the United States and Bangladesh and we celebrate the power of young minds to design the next 50 years. You can take your new skills and use them as leaders who will shape the future of Bangladesh," LaFave said.