50 more arrested in Ctg, curfew relaxed for 15 hours

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 05:43 pm

Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

Police have arrested another 50 people in Chattogram over the past 24 hours from yesterday evening to this evening on charges related to clashes and arson attacks during the quota reform movement. 

With the latest addition, the total number of arrests in the district over the past 12 days amounts to 897 in 31 cases. 

Meanwhile, the district administration has relaxed the curfew for 15 hours from 6am to 9pm today as the law and order situation has improved with no untoward incident in the last eight days.

Among the latest detainees, 40 were taken into custody from various locations within the port city, said Kazi Md Tarek Aziz, additional deputy commissioner (Media and Public Relations Department) of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

"Overall, 516 individuals have been arrested in connection with 20 cases within Chattogram city. A new case has been filed with the Panchlaish Police Station, implicating 30 to 35 unidentified people," he added.

Abu Tayub Md Arif Hossain, additional superintendent of police (Special Branch) of Chattogram District Police said the remaining 10 were arrested from different areas across the district in the last 24 hours. 

In total, 381 individuals have been arrested in connection with 11 cases, he added.

 

