50 injured as police and BNP men clash at Munshiganj rally

At least 50 people including police officials have been injured as police tried to disperse a BNP rally in Munshiganj.

Groups of BNP leaders and activists started gathering in Ferryghat area of Mukrarpur in Munshiganj to join the pre-announced rally around 4pm on Wednesday.

When the gathering turned into a big procession, the police obstructed it. At that time, police fired about 50 rounds of rubber bullets and BNP leaders and activists threw brickbats at the law enforcement members.

District Intelligence Officer Abul Kalam Azad said ten policemen have been injured, of them the condition of the additional superintendent is critical.

Three journalists along with many BNP activists were also injured.

President of sadar thana unit of BNP Md Mohiuddin said, "When we came to the procession as per the pre-arranged programme, the police stopped us and tore down the banners. This enraged the leaders and workers and there ensued a clash. We tried to calm them down, but 50 of our leaders and workers were injured."

