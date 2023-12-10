50 injured, including journalists, as BNP men clash with police in Habiganj

At least 50 people, including two journalists, were injured in a clash between police and BNP men during the party’s human chain programme in Sayestanagar of Habiganj upazila on 10 December. Photo: Collected

At least 50 people, including two journalists, were injured in a clash between police and BNP men during the party's human chain programme in Sayestanagar of Habiganj upazila on Sunday.

The clash took place around 12:30pm today (10 December) when police lobbed tear gas shells and fired rubber bullets to disperse them.

Habiganj sadar police station Officer-in-charge Ajay Chandra Dev said he and six other police officers were injured when BNP activists attacked them.

"Police arrested one person. He is being interrogated. At present the situation is calm," he added.

Kamal Uddin Selim, joint convener of district unit BNP, said the party leaders and activists and its associate bodies were holding a human chain programme in front of the BNP office this morning.

"The clash broke out when the police attacked us as we were wrapping up our programme," he added.

Two journalists, My TV correspondent Niranjan Goswami and Desh TV correspondent Amir Hamza, were seriously injured.

They were treated in Habiganj and were later sent to Dhaka.

At one stage of the BNP's programme, police obstructed them, triggering a heated argument. Amid a chase and counter-chase, a clash broke out, according to locals.