50% edible oil to be produced in country by next 3 years: Agri minister

Bangladesh

UNB
31 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 09:26 pm

Related News

50% edible oil to be produced in country by next 3 years: Agri minister

UNB
31 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 09:26 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Minister for Agriculture Dr Md Abdur Razzaque said on Saturday that the government has a plan to produce 50% of the annual demand for edible oil in the country in the next three years. 
 
He said this while talking to journalists after inaugurating a workshop on annual research assessment at the auditorium of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute in Gazipur. 
 
The minister said the mustard farmers are getting benefited financially by cultivating such hybrid varieties of mustard redesigned by the country's agriculturalists. 
 
The agricultural ministry has taken a massive initiative to boost up the mustard production as the produced crops can't impact on the market, Razzaque, also the presidium member of the ruling Awami League, said. 
 
"We have taken an initiative to produce 40% to 50% of the demand for edible oil in the country by the next three years," he said. 
 
Underscoring the need for research to produce paddy, he said the amount of agricultural land has decreased in relation to the population. 
 
There is no alternative to producing more paddies to cope with the increasing demand of rice, he said, adding that the redesigned varieties of paddies will be extended rapidly. 
 
He said several varieties of vegetables like pumpkin were planted on yards earlier but not being planted on lands resulting in decreasing the number of agricultural lands. 
 
An unbiased research is needed to find out the reason behind the price hike of rice despite bumper production of paddy, he observed. 
 
With research institute Directorate General Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir in the chair, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter and Department of Agricultural Extension Director General Md Benazir Alam among others were present at the programme. 

Top News

edible oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

12h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

13h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

5h | TBS Stories
Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

4h | TBS Stories
The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

2h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations