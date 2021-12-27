50% of country’s population to live in urban areas by 2041

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 10:02 pm

Related News

50% of country’s population to live in urban areas by 2041

Govt urged to ensure increased capita income, sufficient amenities for city dwellers

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 10:02 pm
50% of country’s population to live in urban areas by 2041

At least 50% of the country's population will live in urban areas by 2041, projected Nazrul Islam, chairman of the Centre for Urban Studies (CUS). 

"We earlier projected it would happen by 2045-46, but now we believe it can happen by 2041 as the government has enhanced its urbanisation efforts," he said, addressing a seminar at Dhaka University on Monday.

Currently, 38-40% of Bangladesh's population lives in urban areas – 505 towns and cities – while it is 35% in India and 37% in Pakistan, and 58% globally, added Nazrul, a former professor of geography and environmental science at the University of Dhaka. 

In 1971, only 5% of the country's population lived in urban areas, which jumped to 15% in 1981, 20% in 1991, and 23% in 2001. 

The Department of Population Science at Dhaka University, in association with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), organised the event at which several other academicians and urban planning experts spoke. 

The CUS chairman said the urban population in Bangladesh contributes 65% of GDP.

The government should move forward with its vision of 2041 so that the country can have cities like Japan's Tokyo. It must ensure an increased capita income, and sufficient amenities and rights for all, he said.

"We need national policies for organised development so that pressure on the capital city goes down, and towns and cities outside Dhaka grow. Besides, the development of rural areas is also a must," said Nazrul.

Top News

Urban area / Centre for Urban Studies (CUS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

1d | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

1d | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

2d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

1d | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

1d | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US