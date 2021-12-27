50% of country’s population to live in urban areas by 2041

At least 50% of the country's population will live in urban areas by 2041, projected Nazrul Islam, chairman of the Centre for Urban Studies (CUS).

"We earlier projected it would happen by 2045-46, but now we believe it can happen by 2041 as the government has enhanced its urbanisation efforts," he said, addressing a seminar at Dhaka University on Monday.

Currently, 38-40% of Bangladesh's population lives in urban areas – 505 towns and cities – while it is 35% in India and 37% in Pakistan, and 58% globally, added Nazrul, a former professor of geography and environmental science at the University of Dhaka.

In 1971, only 5% of the country's population lived in urban areas, which jumped to 15% in 1981, 20% in 1991, and 23% in 2001.

The Department of Population Science at Dhaka University, in association with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), organised the event at which several other academicians and urban planning experts spoke.

The CUS chairman said the urban population in Bangladesh contributes 65% of GDP.

The government should move forward with its vision of 2041 so that the country can have cities like Japan's Tokyo. It must ensure an increased capita income, and sufficient amenities and rights for all, he said.

"We need national policies for organised development so that pressure on the capital city goes down, and towns and cities outside Dhaka grow. Besides, the development of rural areas is also a must," said Nazrul.