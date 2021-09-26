50-60% customers of Destiny, Jubok may get refunds: Tipu Munshi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 08:56 pm

Related News

50-60% customers of Destiny, Jubok may get refunds: Tipu Munshi

The minister came up with the remarks while attending a workshop organised by the Bangladesh Competition Commission and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) in the city

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 08:56 pm
50-60% customers of Destiny, Jubok may get refunds: Tipu Munshi

At least 50-60% customers of multi-level marketing (MLM) companies Destiny and Jubok that were shut for embezzlement may get refunds, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today.

The minister came up with the remarks while attending a workshop organised by the Bangladesh Competition Commission and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) in the city.

Destiny and Jubok have a huge amount of assets and their prices have increased with time, Munshi said, adding, "At least Tk7,000 crore of customers' money is held by the authorities of Destiny and Jubok."

After selling the assets at the right prices, around 50% to 60% consumers can get refunds, the minister said. 

"I have consulted over the matter with the law minister and he said that the court will decide on these," he added.

Stating that the e-commerce sector is burgeoning, he said "We can't disrupt 30,000 e-commerce organisations for the mistakes of a few companies."

Top News

Destiny group / Jubok / Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi / Tipu Munshi / MLM companies

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

2h | Videos
Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

2h | Videos
Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives