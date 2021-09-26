50-60% customers of Destiny, Jubok may get refunds: Tipu Munshi

At least 50-60% customers of multi-level marketing (MLM) companies Destiny and Jubok that were shut for embezzlement may get refunds, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today.

The minister came up with the remarks while attending a workshop organised by the Bangladesh Competition Commission and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) in the city.

Destiny and Jubok have a huge amount of assets and their prices have increased with time, Munshi said, adding, "At least Tk7,000 crore of customers' money is held by the authorities of Destiny and Jubok."

After selling the assets at the right prices, around 50% to 60% consumers can get refunds, the minister said.

"I have consulted over the matter with the law minister and he said that the court will decide on these," he added.

Stating that the e-commerce sector is burgeoning, he said "We can't disrupt 30,000 e-commerce organisations for the mistakes of a few companies."