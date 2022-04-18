5 years imprisonment, Tk10 lakh fine for illegal food stockpiling
The Cabinet has approved the draft of an act under which those involved in illegal food production, storage, transfer, transportation, supply, distribution and marketing will get a maximum of 5 years imprisonment and a Tk10 lakh fine.
"Production, Storage, Transfer, Transport, Supply, Distribution and Marketing (Prevention of Harmful Activities) of Food Products Act 2022" draft got the Cabinet's approval Monday (18 April) at a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting.