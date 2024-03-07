5 women to be honoured on International Women's Day

Five women will be awarded for their contributions in different fields on the occasion of International Women's Day, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simin Hossain Rimi said today (7 March).

Speaking at a press briefing, she said each of the five winners will be given a cheque of Tk1 lakh, crest, shawl and certificate.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present as the chief guest at the event to be held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium at 10:00am on Friday.

This year the theme of the day is "Invest to accelerate gender equality and opportunity".

Anar Kali of Mymensingh, Kalyani Minzi of Rajshahi, tea worker Kamali Rabidas of Sylhet, Jahanara Begum of Barguna and Pakhi Datta Hijra of Khulna will be awarded for their economic success.

Highlighting the successes of the winners, the state minister said Anar Kali of Mymensingh is a successful entrepreneur and businesswoman, Kalyani Minzi, a winner from the Orao community, graduated in Social Science from Rajshahi University. She is currently the headmistress of Sonadhighi Government Primary School.

Besides, Kamali Rabidas of Sylhet is a successful mother. With tireless work as a tea worker on a daily wage of only Tk18, she educated one of her sons who is currently an officer in a private bank, she said

She said Jahanara Begum of Barguna was married at the age of 12 and her husband burnt her with acid for not being able to pay the dowry money.

Later, she proved herself to be a self-sufficient winner. Pakhi Datta Hijra of Khulna has worked for the rights and betterment of the lives of her own community.