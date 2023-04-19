5 sustain burn injuries in Ctg building fire

Five people were injured when a building partially collapsed due to an explosion that triggered a fire at Razakhali in Chattogram city early Wednesday.

Four of the injured were identified as Md Tarek, 28; Nur Hossain; Md Mannan, 34; and Rabin, 22. All of them were undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital.

Abdur Rahim, officer-in-charge of Bakolia Police Station, said an explosion occurred around 1 am on the ground floor of a four-storey building where a dried fish processing cold storage was housed.

A part of the ground floor partially collapsed due to the explosion that triggered a fire, leaving five people injured.

On information, seven firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Toxic ammonia gas has spread following the explosion.

"What caused the explosion could not be known immediately," said OC.

The building was evacuated by the firefighters.