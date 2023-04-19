5 sustain burn injuries in Ctg building fire

Bangladesh

UNB
19 April, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 11:39 am

Related News

5 sustain burn injuries in Ctg building fire

UNB
19 April, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 11:39 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Five people were injured when a building partially collapsed due to an explosion that triggered a fire at Razakhali in Chattogram city early Wednesday.

Four of the injured were identified as Md Tarek, 28; Nur Hossain; Md Mannan, 34; and Rabin, 22. All of them were undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital.

Abdur Rahim, officer-in-charge of Bakolia Police Station, said an explosion occurred around 1 am on the ground floor of a four-storey building where a dried fish processing cold storage was housed.

A part of the ground floor partially collapsed due to the explosion that triggered a fire, leaving five people injured.

On information, seven firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Toxic ammonia gas has spread following the explosion.

"What caused the explosion could not be known immediately," said OC.

The building was evacuated by the firefighters.

Top News

fire / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

2h | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

23h | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

1d | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

1h | TBS World
Know these important things before buying AC

Know these important things before buying AC

2h | Tech Talk
Traders of New Market want to do business at least in the last three days

Traders of New Market want to do business at least in the last three days

2h | TBS Today
People in the northern region may face traffic jams during the Eid journey

People in the northern region may face traffic jams during the Eid journey

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee