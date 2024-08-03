5 shot, 30 hurt in attack on protesters in Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 07:00 pm

Related News

5 shot, 30 hurt in attack on protesters in Cumilla

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 07:00 pm
Activists of Jubo League and Swechasebak League allegedly attacked protesters in Cumilla today (3 August). Photo: Collected
Activists of Jubo League and Swechasebak League allegedly attacked protesters in Cumilla today (3 August). Photo: Collected

At least 30 people were injured, including five with bullet injuries, as activists of Jubo League and Swechasebak League allegedly attacked protesters in Cumilla.

The incident took place in the Police Lines area of ​​the city around 1:30pm today (3 August) when students were protesting against government crackdown as part of the programmes announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. 

Cumilla Medical College Hospital Director Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said five people were brought to the hospital with injuries. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We are treating them. It is not possible to say whether they were shot or not," he said.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Eyewitnesses said the students were going towards the Police Lines area with a protest march from Cumilla Zilla School. When the procession reached the Race Course area, leaders and activists of Jubo League and Swechasebak League chased them from behind and fired 30 shots. At least 30 people were injured, including five shot. 

Among the injured, Sohan, a student of finance and banking department of Cumilla University, and Sourav, a fourth-year graduate student of Cumilla Government College, are in critical condition, protesting students said.

When asked, Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League Acting General Secretary Atiqullah Khokon denied allegations of the attack.

Senior officers of the district police were called several times for a comment in this regard, but they did not receive.

Meanwhile, agitators set fire to the car of upazila assistant commissioner (land) at Chandina of Cumilla at around 1pm today.

Top News

Cumilla / Quota protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

16h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

18h | Videos