5 Rohingya children kidnapped, Tk20 lakh demanded as ransom

Five children have been kidnapped from the Jadimura area of Teknaf, Cox's Bazar and the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Tk20 lakh from the parents.

Chairman of the Management Committee of Nayapara Registered Rohingya Camp Md Ekram confirmed the matter at 4pm on Tuesday.

He said that 7-8 masked armed terrorists abducted 5 children from Jadimura Nature Park on Monday afternoon. The kidnappers then demanded Tk20 lakh from the families of the abductees over the phone.

The abductees are C-clock's Habibur Rahman's son Belal, 13, Mohammad Ilyas' son Noor Kamal, 12, Ubaidullah's son Noor Arafat, 12; B-Block's Md Rafiq's son Osman, 14, D-Block's Mahat Amin's son Noor Kamal, 15.

Superintendent of 16-Armed Police Battalion (APBN), in charge of Rohingya camp security, Md Jamal Pasha said, those children went for a walk outside on Eid day.

They were abducted from the nature park area and operation is underway to rescue them, he added.

However, the families have not told them anything about the ransom, said the superintendent.

Teknaf police station OC Md Abdul Halim said that he has heard about the abduction but so far no complaint has been filed in this regard. Still, the police are trying to rescue the abducted.

In the last 7 months, 58 people have been abducted from the Teknaf hills.