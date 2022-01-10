5 rare jungle cat cubs rescued in Kushtia

Forest department officials rescued five rare jungle cat cubs from Modhua area of Bagulhat union under Kumarkhali upazila in Kushtia.

Locals handed over the jungle cats to the representatives of forest department and Bangladesh Biodiversity Conservation Federation (BBCF) around 8:30pm Monday.

Local people at Bashgram village captured the rare jungle cats on 8 January and informed the forest department.

Officials of forest department and BBCF rescued the jungle cats and later released two of the cubs to the forest.

Three injured cubs were handed over to the forest department for treatment.

