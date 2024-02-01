5 Palli Bidyut Samity officials injured as agitated customers attack them in Savar

Bangladesh

UNB
01 February, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 05:51 pm

Related News

5 Palli Bidyut Samity officials injured as agitated customers attack them in Savar

UNB
01 February, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 05:51 pm
5 Palli Bidyut Samity officials injured as agitated customers attack them in Savar

Five Palli Bidyut Samity officials were seriously injured in an attack by angry customers when they went to collect outstanding bills at the Jamsing area of Savar on Thursday morning.

According to witnesses, five officials of Shimultala Zonal Office Palli Bidyut Samity-3 - Engineer Ripon Ali, administrative officer Golam Hossain, linemen Sunny Hasan, Saikat Raihan, and Joy Sikder - went to collect six months' outstanding bill from a customer.

At the time, a group of angry customers beat them indiscriminately and seriously injured them.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Later, locals informed the police.

Nayan Karkun, officer-in-charge (operation) of Savar Model Police Station, confirmed the matter and said a complaint will be filed in this connection. 

All the injured have been admitted to the hospital, he added. 

Top News

Palli Bidyut Samity / Savar / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LGED is working on developing a core rural road network at every upazila and district level. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Economic growth is driving up the need to upgrade rural roads

6h | Panorama
TBS Infographics.

Why RMG nearshoring never posed a real threat to Bangladeshi manufacturers

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

1d | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

48m | Videos
International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

1h | Videos
Non-cotton garment exports could rise from $8.5b to $19b: ERD

Non-cotton garment exports could rise from $8.5b to $19b: ERD

3h | Videos
Ladders are being used to climb the bridge

Ladders are being used to climb the bridge

4h | Videos