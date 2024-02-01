5 Palli Bidyut Samity officials injured as agitated customers attack them in Savar

Five Palli Bidyut Samity officials were seriously injured in an attack by angry customers when they went to collect outstanding bills at the Jamsing area of Savar on Thursday morning.

According to witnesses, five officials of Shimultala Zonal Office Palli Bidyut Samity-3 - Engineer Ripon Ali, administrative officer Golam Hossain, linemen Sunny Hasan, Saikat Raihan, and Joy Sikder - went to collect six months' outstanding bill from a customer.

At the time, a group of angry customers beat them indiscriminately and seriously injured them.

Later, locals informed the police.

Nayan Karkun, officer-in-charge (operation) of Savar Model Police Station, confirmed the matter and said a complaint will be filed in this connection.

All the injured have been admitted to the hospital, he added.