5 more members of Myanmar border guard escape to Bangladesh

As of now there are 194 people who entered the country from Myanmar since 11 March and are in the custody of 11 BGB at its Naikhongchhari headquarters.

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Five more members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) have taken shelter at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar amid the ongoing conflict with the armed group Arakan Army.

They entered Bangladesh after crossing the Kharankkhali border in Whykong union around 11:30pm on Sunday night (14 April), said Teknaf BGB Battalion Commander Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed.

He said a total of 14 people from Myanmar have taken shelter in the country in two days and the injured are being treated.

"We gave them shelter in accordance with international law," he added.

On Sunday morning, three people entered through Kharankhali border and six people entered through Jhimongkhali border.

Due to the recent conflicts in the neighbouring country, several members of the Myanmar government forces have taken refuge in Bangladesh several times.

All of those who have entered the country after 11 March are yet to be sent back. As of now there are 194 people who entered the country from Myanmar and are in the custody of 11 BGB at its Naikhongchhari headquarters.

On 30 March, three members of the Myanmar Army took refuge in Bangladesh after entering through the Naikhongchhari border. Also on 11 March, another 177 BGP and army personnel took shelter.

Before this, another 330 people took refuge in Bangladesh in several phases who were later sent back to Myanmar on 15 February.

