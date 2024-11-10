5 more interim govt advisers to take oath today

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus chairs a meeting of the Advisory Council of the interim government at his office in Dhaka's Tejgaon on Thursday, 7 November, 2024. Photo: PID

The Advisory Council of the interim government will expand again as five more advisers are set to take oath today (10 November).

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath at a swearing-in ceremony at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban at around 7pm, according to high-level sources at the government.

However, the identities of the new advisers could not be known immediately.

ATM Kowser Hossain, the director (road) of the Department of Government Transport, told The Business Standard that the Cabinet Division has requisitioned five vehicles. "We have five vehicles ready. However, we don't know how many advisers will be sworn in.

"Usually, one or two extra vehicles are requisitioned in case any vehicle faces mechanical issues."

At present, the government led by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has 21 advisers, including Yunus. Most of the advisers are currently executing the responsibilities of multiple ministries.

The interim government took charge on 8 August, three days after the Awami League government was ousted in a nationwide mass upsurge led by students.