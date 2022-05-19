5 mayoral candidates accepted for Cumilla city polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 03:48 pm

Related News

5 mayoral candidates accepted for Cumilla city polls

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 03:48 pm
5 mayoral candidates accepted for Cumilla city polls

Five out of six mayoral candidates have been selected for the upcoming Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) election after their nomination papers were accepted on Thursday.

The nomination hearing of the remaining one independent candidate will be held at 3pm, CCC Election Returning Officer Shahedunnabi Chowdhury told media during the nomination selection process at Cumilla Shilpakala Academy today.

The five valid candidates are ruling party nominee Arfanul Haque Rifat, independent candidate and former CCC mayor Monirul Haque Sakku, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Rashedul Islam, and independent candidates Nizam Uddin Kaiser and Kamrul Ahsan Babul.

The name of the suspended candidate is Masud Parvez Khan Imran.

"The candidates whose nominations have been cancelled will have to appeal to the Chattogram divisional commissioner for the validity of their candidacy," Shahedunnabi said adding that an appeal for nomination after the deadline will be deemed invalid.

Reportedly, the Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) election, the first test for the new Election Commission (EC), will be held on 15 June.

The CCC election was supposed to be held earlier, but the EC failed to hold the polls in time due to complications over electoral area demarcation.

The term of the present city corporation will end on 16 May. Under the law, voting for the next city corporation has to be held within 180 days of the term expiry of the present one.

Top News

Cumilla City Corporation / city corporation polls / city corporation election / Cumilla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Food inflation is an unavoidable consequence of currency devaluation'

6h | Interviews
The open-browser-tabs question also tells an interviewer how much of an internet native the job applicant might be. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The best question to ask a job applicant

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Ugly business: Politics in workplace

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

‘Do you have insurance?’: Life of a life insurance agent

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

20h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

20h | Videos
Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

22h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire