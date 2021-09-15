5 land ministry officials receive integrity award

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 08:19 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Five officials of various departments and agencies of the Land Ministry have received the National Integrity Award in recognition of their ethical practices in the workplace.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury handed over the awards to them in a ceremony at his office at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

According to the release, former director of Land Administration Training Centre Md Abdul Hye, Administrative Officer (AO) Rezaul Karim and Shorthand Typist Cum Computer Operator Razia Sultana won the Integrity Award for the financial year 2020-21.

Land Ministry Personnel Officer (PO) Devaraj Pahlan Mithu and Office Assistant Ajit Sarkar won the Integrity Award for the financial year 2019-20 in their respective categories.

