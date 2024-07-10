5 lakh people stranded for a month in Sylhet as Kushiyara River water levels remain high

The water level of the Kushiyara River in Sylhet has remained above the danger level for almost a month, resulting in prolonged flooding for residents of Zakiganj, Balaganj, Osmaninagar, Dakshin Surma, Beanibazar, Golapganj, and Fenchuganj, areas along the river.

According to the Sylhet Water Development Board, on Tuesday (9 July) morning, the water level at the Fenchuganj point was 93 centimetres above the danger mark. The water levels at Sheola Point also remained above the danger level.

"Water from Hakaluki Haor and the adjacent areas of Juri, Barlekha, and Kulaura upazilas in Moulvibazar flows into the Kushiyara River. Therefore, the rate of water recession in the Kushiyara River is very slow," said Deepak Ranjan Das, executive engineer of the Sylhet Water Development Board.

"Moreover, this year, another flood has occurred before the water from the previous flood could recede, causing prolonged suffering for the residents along the Kushiyara River," he added.

According to the Sylhet District Administration, at least 555,000 people in the district are still stranded. Among them, 9,635 people are living in relief centres.

After the first flood following Eid, Moniram Biswas, a resident of Sita Gotatikar in Ward 40, took refuge in Jan Ali Shah Primary School. He has not been able to return home since.

Moniram said, "I have been living in inhumane conditions for a month. When the water recedes from the house, it floods again after two days of rain. Besides, the roads are also underwater, so I can't go back home."

"Despite living within the city corporation, we are deprived of all kinds of civic services. The roads in our area are broken, and there is no drainage system, which has increased our suffering," he added.

SSC exams amid floods

Despite the floods, HSC and equivalent exams have started in Sylhet when several colleges are still underwater due to the flooding.

The education board authorities said that students from flooded centres have been relocated to other centres. South Government Degree College in Sylhet is still submerged. The college's roads and grounds are underwater, and HSC exams started there on Tuesday. Sandbags have been placed on the road to facilitate students' entry into the college.

On Tuesday morning, students entered the college walking on these sandbags. Similarly, many centres under the board have witnessed students wading through floodwaters to take their HSC exams.

Reportedly, 82,795 students from 309 educational institutions under the board are sitting for the HSC exams.