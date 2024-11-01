5 lakh jobs will be created in govt sector in next 2 years: Adviser Asif

Bangladesh

UNB
01 November, 2024, 05:25 pm
01 November, 2024

Asif Mahmud Sojib Bhuiyan, adviser to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, addresses an event celebrating the National Youth Day 2024 at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Friday, 1 November, 2024. Photo: UNB
Asif Mahmud Sojib Bhuiyan, adviser to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, addresses an event celebrating the National Youth Day 2024 at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Friday, 1 November, 2024. Photo: UNB

A total of 500,000 jobs will be created in the government sector over the next two years, announced Asif Mahmud Sojib Bhuiyan, adviser to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, today (1 November).

He made the statement while speaking as the chief guest at an event held to celebrate National Youth Day 2024 at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

In his keynote address, Asif highlighted that the youth represent the most vital segment of human resources, emphasising the importance of this demographic dividend for the country's economy.

He said the best time of life is youth and expressed that the interim government is dedicated to preparing job-seeking youth to become suitable candidates for employment through the Department of Youth Development.

Nahid Islam, adviser to the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, attended the event as a special guest. He noted that the younger generation will lead Bangladesh across all sectors.

Following the speeches, the advisers visited a youth fair organised to commemorate National Youth Day 2024.

During the event, 12 successful self-employed individuals and three outstanding youth organisers were awarded the National Youth Award 2024.

The event was chaired by Mohammad Rezaul Makhsud Jahedi, secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and was attended by Gazi Mohammad Saifuzzaman, director general of the Youth Development Directorate, along with senior officials from various ministries and departments.

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan / Labour and Employment Adviser / National Youth Day

