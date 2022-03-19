5 lakh Ctg people to get TCB goods before Ramadan

The Chattogram district administration has decided to sell necessary commodities through Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) to some 5.35 lakh people in Chattogram ahead of the upcoming month of Ramadan.

According to the district administration, TCB products will be sold at low prices to a total of 5.35 lakh people in 41 wards of Chattogram City Corporation, 191 unions of 15 upazilas and 15 municipalities through 64 dealers from 20 March.

Each person will be given two kg of sugar, lentils, grams, and two liters of soybean oil.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman said workers are working in two shifts in food warehouses for packing goods.

"Six Additional Deputy Commissioners of the district administration are monitoring the packaging process to ensure transparency," he added.