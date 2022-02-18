5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 11:47 am

Related News

5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 11:47 am
5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla

A clash on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway between a truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw has claimed five lives, leaving two more wounded.

The accident took place in the Tutabagan area of Burichang upazila around 7am on Friday, according to Md Belal Uddin Jahangir, OC of Mainamati Highway police station.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Zulhas Mia, and passengers Zahirul Islam, Md Zalal and Saiful Islam.  Another deceased is yet to be identified. 

Top News

road accident / Cumilla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While the export growth in RMG is appreciable, international buyers are still unwilling to pay higher prices. Photo: Mumit M

RMG growth is backed by volume, not price. What can turn the tide?

1h | Panorama
Among all the places, Social Science Chattar is quite popular for its natural ambience and delicious snacks. Photo: Noor A Alam

Street foods to enjoy around DU campus

2h | Food
The two-storey house costing just Tk1 lakh in Vennatala village shows how the community-driven Sobai Mile Jhenaidah Gori was geared towards making cities more livable. Photo: Mumit M

Vision for a modern city: The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

3h | Features
Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

2h | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

15h | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

17h | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

3
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

4
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 