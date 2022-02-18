5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla

A clash on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway between a truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw has claimed five lives, leaving two more wounded.

The accident took place in the Tutabagan area of Burichang upazila around 7am on Friday, according to Md Belal Uddin Jahangir, OC of Mainamati Highway police station.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Zulhas Mia, and passengers Zahirul Islam, Md Zalal and Saiful Islam. Another deceased is yet to be identified.