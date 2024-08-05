18 killed as violence grips Savar

At least 18 people were killed in Savar today (5 August) during day-long violence on Monday (5 August), according to hospital sources and our correspondent.

At least six bodies were taken to Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College, the hospital's coordinator Golam Rahman Shahjahan told TBS late Monday.

Another eight bodies were taken to Enam Medical College Hospital, sources told TBS.

The deceased has been identified as Romzan Ali, 35; Touhidur Rahman, 28; Mujahid, 24; Russel, 24; Nafisa, Rafiq, Nishan and Shabdo.

Three more bodies were taken to Ashulia Women and Children Hospital, sources at the hospital said. One of the deceased has been identified as Jahidul Islam, 25.

One more person, identified as Srabon Gazi, was killed on the day, his family members told TBS. His body was not taken to any hospital.

Meanwhile, at least two hundred people were injured allegedly in police firing during clashes in Savar and Ashulia.