5 killed in Pirojpur road accident

Bangladesh

UNB
18 March, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 09:54 am

Total five people were killed when a bus collided head-on with a locally-made motorised vehicle at Shankarpasha of Pirojpur's Sadar upazila on Friday (17 March)

The deceased are -- Shahin Mallik, 18, son of Al-Amin Mallik, Yeasin Mina, 22, son of Abul Hossain Mina, both were residents of Bagerhat's Morrelganj upazila, Md Badsha, 17, Shahin Molla, 20, Shabbir Hossain, 21, all three were residents of Bagerhat's Kachua upazila.

Locals said that a group of 18 people were going to Bhandaria area of Pirojpur district to provide catering service (food serving) at a wedding program by a locally-made motorised vehicle from Kachua upazila of the Bagerhat district.

When the motor vehicle came near the Shankarpasha area, a vehicle wheel blasted and collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction, leaving two dead on the spot.

Immediately, the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital where the doctor declared another dead.

Besides, some critically injured people were referred to Khulna Medical College Hospital where two more succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

AZM Masuduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Pirojpur Sadar police station, said that police recovered three bodies in the incident so far and seized the bus and motorised vehicle.

Legal actions are under processing in this regard, said the OC.

